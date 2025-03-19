Left Menu

Controversy Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Heats Up Maharashtra Politics

In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb amid legislative council tensions. Shinde alluded to the US's handling of Osama bin Laden as a precedent against glorification. Protests, led by right-wing outfits, demand the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

In the ongoing political skirmish in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has questioned the glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, drawing a contentious parallel with the US's refusal to bury Osama bin Laden on its land. The remarks came amid heated exchanges over Aurangzeb's tomb and its proposed removal by right-wing groups.

Shinde's comments targeted opposition MLC Anil Parab, suggesting the state's policies should not glorify a historical figure seen as controversial. He highlighted Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje's resistance to religious conversion by Aurangzeb, portraying the Mughal ruler as oppressive and unworthy of reverence. The statement fueled further disputes within the legislative council.

Amidst the political chaos, multiple agencies continue probing a money laundering case connected to Parab. The tension cascaded into public unrest, as VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters in Nagpur protested, culminating in violent incidents linked to an effigy burning. The situation reflects the larger ideological battle over historical narratives in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

