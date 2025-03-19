Colombian Senate Committee Rejects Petro's Labor Reform

In a significant development in Colombian politics, a Senate committee has voted against a labor reform initiative spearheaded by President Gustavo Petro.

This decision is a considerable setback for the leftist president, who campaigned on a platform of comprehensive economic and social reforms.

Petro's administration now faces further challenges in fulfilling its election promises, as the rejection underscores the legislative hurdles that the leader must navigate to implement his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)