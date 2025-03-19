Left Menu

Colombian Senate Committee Rejects Petro's Labor Reform

A Colombian Senate committee dismissed President Gustavo Petro's labor reform on Tuesday, delivering a blow to his plans to pass economic and social reforms pledged during his presidential campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:06 IST
Colombian Senate Committee Rejects Petro's Labor Reform
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant development in Colombian politics, a Senate committee has voted against a labor reform initiative spearheaded by President Gustavo Petro.

This decision is a considerable setback for the leftist president, who campaigned on a platform of comprehensive economic and social reforms.

Petro's administration now faces further challenges in fulfilling its election promises, as the rejection underscores the legislative hurdles that the leader must navigate to implement his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025