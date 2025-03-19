Starmer's Key Call: Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to a spokeswoman for Downing Street, the talks centered around the progress made by U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing ceasefire discussions with Russia.

This dialogue underscores the global efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

