Starmer's Key Call: Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the progress of ceasefire negotiations led by U.S. President Donald Trump with Russia. The conversation highlighted international efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:00 IST
Keir Starmer

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to a spokeswoman for Downing Street, the talks centered around the progress made by U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing ceasefire discussions with Russia.

This dialogue underscores the global efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

