Trump's Controversial Firings at the FTC Stir Political Tide

President Trump fired Democratic FTC commissioners Bedoya and Slaughter, igniting debates on regulatory independence. Criticism soared as senators called the move an attack on scrutiny against corporates. The firings challenge a 1935 Supreme Court ruling limiting presidential control over such agencies.

Updated: 19-03-2025 04:13 IST
In a bold move, President Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission, sparking a fierce debate about the integrity of regulatory agencies. The White House confirmed the ousting of Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, though it refrained from offering further commentary.

The terminations sparked a backlash from Democratic senators and anti-monopoly advocates who argue that this action jeopardizes the FTC's ability to scrutinize large corporate deals effectively. Senator Amy Klobuchar warned that such actions could empower fraudulent practices and monopolies, leaving consumers vulnerable.

The FTC, tasked with enforcing consumer protection and antitrust laws, operates under a bipartisan framework. Bedoya and Slaughter, adamant about reversing their dismissals, allege these firings violate federal statutes and Supreme Court precedents. Meanwhile, Trump's prior executive order indicates an ongoing effort to enhance presidential oversight of independent agencies.

