Trump and Putin's Call Sparks Debate on Military Aid to Ukraine

In a revealing interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," U.S. President Donald Trump stated that aid to Ukraine was not a topic of discussion during his recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin, however, claims that Putin called for an end to military aid for Ukraine.

As tensions remain high, Putin agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure temporarily, but hesitated to fully endorse President Trump's hopes for a 30-day ceasefire. The Ukrainian government has expressed its conditional support for this scaled-back arrangement.

The conversation underscores the complexities of U.S. involvement, as it remains Ukraine's largest military supporter, with an allocation exceeding $70 billion in military assistance since January 2022.

