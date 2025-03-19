Left Menu

Trump and Putin's Call Sparks Debate on Military Aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on a call where aid to Ukraine was reportedly not discussed, despite the Kremlin's call to halt military assistance. Putin agreed to temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, but a full ceasefire was not endorsed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:22 IST
Trump and Putin's Call Sparks Debate on Military Aid to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revealing interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," U.S. President Donald Trump stated that aid to Ukraine was not a topic of discussion during his recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin, however, claims that Putin called for an end to military aid for Ukraine.

As tensions remain high, Putin agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure temporarily, but hesitated to fully endorse President Trump's hopes for a 30-day ceasefire. The Ukrainian government has expressed its conditional support for this scaled-back arrangement.

The conversation underscores the complexities of U.S. involvement, as it remains Ukraine's largest military supporter, with an allocation exceeding $70 billion in military assistance since January 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025