Shashi Tharoor's Diplomatic Turn: Reflections on India's Ukraine-Russia Stance

In a reaffirmation of his stance on India's diplomatic neutrality, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday reiterated that his previous remarks regarding India's position speak for themselves and require no further addition. 'The comments speak for themselves. Nothing to add,' Tharoor remarked to ANI.

During a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor conceded to having 'egg on his face' after initially criticizing India's diplomatic approach which allows it to maintain friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, conflicting parties in the ongoing war since 2022. 'I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one of the few in the parliamentary debate who criticized India's position back in February 2022,' Tharoor confessed.

In response, BJP leader Amit Malviya took the opportunity to deliver a jibe at Congress leadership, particularly targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Malviya speculated that Tharoor's acknowledgment would leave Gandhi in a difficult position, while highlighting the distinction between Tharoor's personal views and the party's official stance, despite the MP leading the parliamentary charge for Congress on the matter. 'Tharoor's remarks will likely leave Rahul Gandhi red-faced, with the Congress media team scrambling to clarify that these views reflect Tharoor's personal opinion, not the party line,' Malviya posted on X.

Elaborating on his reasoning for initially condemning the conflict, Tharoor noted, 'There was a violation of the UN Charter and the sovereignty of a member state, Ukraine. Our longstanding stance has been against such violations, and the inadmissibility of force to settle disputes.' Nevertheless, Tharoor acknowledged the realpolitik benefits that have arisen from India's diplomatic neutrality, positioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively between Moscow and Kyiv. 'India holds a unique position where it can potentially influence lasting peace, a rare diplomatic feat,' he remarked.

