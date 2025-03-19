Political Showdown: Istanbul Mayor's Detention Raises Stakes

Turkey's political landscape has been rocked by the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of graft and aiding a terrorist group. The opposition critiques this move as a 'coup attempt against the next president.'

Imamoglu's appeal extends beyond traditional secular bases, positioning him as a formidable rival to President Erdogan. His detention, with charges including bribery and leading a crime organisation, intensifies a political conflict with implications for Turkey's future.

Despite legal challenges, Imamoglu has vowed to continue his political journey. His rise draws parallels to Erdogan's path, as both leaders progressed from Istanbul mayors to national figures. With ongoing legal battles, Imamoglu's supporters claim the charges are politically driven attempts to hinder his political ascent.

