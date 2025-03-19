Left Menu

BRS MLC K Kavitha Criticizes Telangana Government Over Farmers' Plight

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizes the Telangana government on water management and farmer welfare, stating that under her party's regime, villages had ample water even in summer. Kavitha demands better resource management amid the 2025-26 state budget discussions, which emphasize technological and infrastructural advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:30 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha took a strong stand against the Telangana government's handling of agricultural issues, notably drought and water scarcity, during a protest on Wednesday. She highlighted that, under the BRS governance, villages benefited from adequate water supply, even during the summer months.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha underscored the state's rich water resources and credited the BRS for establishing the world's largest lift irrigation system, ensuring no drought for a decade. She censured the incumbent government for water mismanagement and its inability to curb diversion to Andhra Pradesh, which she claims is hurting the farmers.

As the Telangana government tabled its ambitious 2025-26 state budget, prioritizing technological and infrastructural growth, Kavitha's protest emphasized a disconnect with immediate agricultural needs. The proposed expenditure includes substantial allocations for welfare departments but continues to face scrutiny over practical implementation, particularly in water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

