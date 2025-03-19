Left Menu

Ben-Gvir's Return Sparks Controversy Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of a far-right party, returned to Israel's government amid renewed conflict in Gaza. Protests erupted in Jerusalem over the resumed hostilities and concerns about hostages held by Hamas. Ben-Gvir's return bolsters Netanyahu's coalition, supporting aggressive policies against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:36 IST
Ben-Gvir's Return Sparks Controversy Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict
Itamar Ben-Gvir
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant political shake-up, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, rejoined Israel's government as the national security minister amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. The return follows Israel's intense airstrikes on Gaza, which have resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, including many women and children. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue the military offensive until Israel's war aims are achieved, intensifying the region's turmoil.

In Jerusalem, thousands gathered to protest the resumed warfare, expressing fears for hostages held by Hamas. Demonstrators marched with Israeli flags outside parliament, criticizing the government's approach and urging for negotiations. Concerns also arose over Netanyahu's perceived attacks on democracy after he proposed firing Israel's internal security head. Meanwhile, efforts to secure the release of the 59 hostages, including 24 still believed to be alive, continue as tension mounts.

Ben-Gvir's reinstatement as national security minister marks a contentious moment in Israeli politics, reinforcing Netanyahu's coalition ahead of an important budget vote. His policies favor aggressive military action to dismantle Hamas and reshape Gaza, drawing both support and criticism in Israel's charged political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025