Ben-Gvir's Return Sparks Controversy Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

In a significant political shake-up, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, rejoined Israel's government as the national security minister amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. The return follows Israel's intense airstrikes on Gaza, which have resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, including many women and children. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue the military offensive until Israel's war aims are achieved, intensifying the region's turmoil.

In Jerusalem, thousands gathered to protest the resumed warfare, expressing fears for hostages held by Hamas. Demonstrators marched with Israeli flags outside parliament, criticizing the government's approach and urging for negotiations. Concerns also arose over Netanyahu's perceived attacks on democracy after he proposed firing Israel's internal security head. Meanwhile, efforts to secure the release of the 59 hostages, including 24 still believed to be alive, continue as tension mounts.

Ben-Gvir's reinstatement as national security minister marks a contentious moment in Israeli politics, reinforcing Netanyahu's coalition ahead of an important budget vote. His policies favor aggressive military action to dismantle Hamas and reshape Gaza, drawing both support and criticism in Israel's charged political landscape.

