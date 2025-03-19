Imamoglu's Detention Sparks Outcry in Turkey

In a dramatic turn of events, Istanbul Mayor and President Tayyip Erdogan's chief opponent, Ekrem Imamoglu, addressed the nation shortly after his detention. Held on charges that include corruption and aiding a terrorist organization, Imamoglu reassured citizens that they will counter the 'lies, plots, and traps' set against him.

The announcement was made through a handwritten message shared on his X account just hours post-detention. The arrest has already triggered widespread protests and sharp criticism from opposition groups, intensifying the political discourse in Turkey.

The gravity of the situation underscores the growing political tension in the nation and has stirred significant public unrest. Many view these charges as politically motivated attempts to discredit a prominent opposition figure ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)