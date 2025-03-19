Left Menu

Imamoglu's Detention Sparks Outcry in Turkey

After his detention on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist organization, Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, assured that Turkish citizens will respond to the 'lies, plots, and traps' against him. This has sparked protests and criticism from the opposition, highlighting political tensions in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:30 IST
Imamoglu's Detention Sparks Outcry in Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic turn of events, Istanbul Mayor and President Tayyip Erdogan's chief opponent, Ekrem Imamoglu, addressed the nation shortly after his detention. Held on charges that include corruption and aiding a terrorist organization, Imamoglu reassured citizens that they will counter the 'lies, plots, and traps' set against him.

The announcement was made through a handwritten message shared on his X account just hours post-detention. The arrest has already triggered widespread protests and sharp criticism from opposition groups, intensifying the political discourse in Turkey.

The gravity of the situation underscores the growing political tension in the nation and has stirred significant public unrest. Many view these charges as politically motivated attempts to discredit a prominent opposition figure ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025