Restoring Ties: Putin and Trump Forge New Path in US-Russia Relations
The Kremlin reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have a strong rapport and are committed to restoring U.S.-Russia relations. Following a phone call, Putin agreed to temporarily halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, though he hasn't committed to a full ceasefire.
Speaking after a phone conversation between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Putin's agreement to pause assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities. However, he noted that a full ceasefire, as desired by Trump, remains off the table for now.
Peskov acknowledged the historical challenges in communications between the two nations, especially during Joe Biden's tenure. Putin hopes increased communication can facilitate a step-by-step normalization process. Details on the next U.S.-Russia talks are currently being finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
