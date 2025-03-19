Left Menu

Restoring Ties: Putin and Trump Forge New Path in US-Russia Relations

The Kremlin reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have a strong rapport and are committed to restoring U.S.-Russia relations. Following a phone call, Putin agreed to temporarily halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, though he hasn't committed to a full ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:13 IST
Restoring Ties: Putin and Trump Forge New Path in US-Russia Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump share a strong rapport, and are jointly committed to the restoration of U.S.-Russia ties that have been damaged in recent years.

Speaking after a phone conversation between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Putin's agreement to pause assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities. However, he noted that a full ceasefire, as desired by Trump, remains off the table for now.

Peskov acknowledged the historical challenges in communications between the two nations, especially during Joe Biden's tenure. Putin hopes increased communication can facilitate a step-by-step normalization process. Details on the next U.S.-Russia talks are currently being finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025