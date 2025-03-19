Left Menu

Serbian Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Protests

Serbia's parliament accepted Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation amid widespread protests over governance issues. A massive rally in Belgrade highlighted demands for change following a deadly accident in Novi Sad. The constitution mandates President Vucic to nominate a new prime minister within 30 days, potentially preventing snap elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:09 IST
  • Serbia

Serbia's political landscape faces uncertainty following the official acceptance of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation by the parliament, triggering a constitutional deadline for establishing a new government. The resignation comes in the wake of massive protests over a fatal train station accident in Novi Sad that pointed to government inefficiencies.

More than 100,000 protestors filled Belgrade's streets, marking one of the most significant demonstrations in recent history. The demonstrators attribute the train disaster to deep-rooted issues of corruption and mismanagement within the government, a claim the officials refute. According to constitutional rules, President Aleksandar Vucic has a 30-day window to nominate a new prime minister-designate, with parliamentary and presidential elections looming in 2027.

The session where Vucevic's resignation was formally acknowledged witnessed violent protests, pressing the government and supporting student demonstrators. The protests, sparked in Novi Sad last November, have spread throughout Serbia, creating speculation about the ruling party's fate if an early election were held. Despite mounting opposition demands for an interim government sans SNS, President Vucic has steadfastly rejected such calls.

