UP Minister Justifies Controversial Statement Amid Past Protests

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad defended a controversial statement about breaking the limbs of seven inspectors, asserting it was a matter of self-defense during a 2015 rail protest. Speaking to ANI, Nishad elaborated that when CRPF personnel began firing on protestors, it forced a defensive response from them.

He stressed the importance of considering the context of his remarks. The statement was made during a period when protectors became aggressors. Nishad explained that during a rail demonstration on June 7, 2015, protestors, including members of the Nishad community, encountered resistance when CRPF forces, guarding government land, intervened, prompting them to retaliate to defend themselves.

The incident arose from a rally for a five percent reservation in government jobs, escalating into violence when demonstrators blocked railway tracks. Nishad, who was speaking at a recent rally in Sultanpur, reiterated his stance, criticizing past state governments for injustices against the Nishad community. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for advocating for the community's rights.

