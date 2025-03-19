Left Menu

UP Minister Justifies Controversial Statement Amid Past Protests

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad clarified a past statement regarding breaking inspectors' limbs, asserting it was said in self-defense during a 2015 protest. He emphasized the context, highlighting a violent clash with police over reservations, where protestors turned defensive amid police aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:13 IST
UP Minister Justifies Controversial Statement Amid Past Protests
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad defended a controversial statement about breaking the limbs of seven inspectors, asserting it was a matter of self-defense during a 2015 rail protest. Speaking to ANI, Nishad elaborated that when CRPF personnel began firing on protestors, it forced a defensive response from them.

He stressed the importance of considering the context of his remarks. The statement was made during a period when protectors became aggressors. Nishad explained that during a rail demonstration on June 7, 2015, protestors, including members of the Nishad community, encountered resistance when CRPF forces, guarding government land, intervened, prompting them to retaliate to defend themselves.

The incident arose from a rally for a five percent reservation in government jobs, escalating into violence when demonstrators blocked railway tracks. Nishad, who was speaking at a recent rally in Sultanpur, reiterated his stance, criticizing past state governments for injustices against the Nishad community. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for advocating for the community's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025