Trinamool Pushes for EPIC Number Debate in Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold discussions on duplicate EPIC numbers. Despite initial rejections, there's hope for a debate next week. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the issue, with the Election Commission promising resolution within three months, including linking voter cards with Aadhaar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:14 IST
In a bid to address concerns over duplicate Elector's Photo Identification Card (EPIC) numbers, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) petitioned Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to permit short-duration discussions on the matter.

Chairman Dhankhar acknowledged the suggestion as worthwhile and indicated potential deliberation next week. The call for discussion comes after TMC MPs' notices under Rule 267 were dismissed. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy appealed for the conversion of his notice under Rule 176 for expedited debate.

The issue, raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, involves identical EPIC numbers issued across states. The Election Commission has committed to rectifying the issue by shifting to the ERONET platform within three months, including linking voter cards with Aadhaar under legal guidance.

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

