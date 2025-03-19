Trinamool Pushes for EPIC Number Debate in Rajya Sabha

In a bid to address concerns over duplicate Elector's Photo Identification Card (EPIC) numbers, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) petitioned Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to permit short-duration discussions on the matter.

Chairman Dhankhar acknowledged the suggestion as worthwhile and indicated potential deliberation next week. The call for discussion comes after TMC MPs' notices under Rule 267 were dismissed. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy appealed for the conversion of his notice under Rule 176 for expedited debate.

The issue, raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, involves identical EPIC numbers issued across states. The Election Commission has committed to rectifying the issue by shifting to the ERONET platform within three months, including linking voter cards with Aadhaar under legal guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)