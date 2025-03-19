Zelenskyy Challenges Putin's Ceasefire Vow Amid Drone Assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to cease attacks on energy infrastructure. His remarks followed a night marked by widespread drone attacks across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's statements came shortly before his anticipated discussion with US President Donald Trump, who earlier engaged with Putin on establishing a limited ceasefire. The Ukrainian leader conveyed disappointment as drone strikes, including on energy facilities, continued despite Putin's assurances.

The situation underscores ongoing tension and accusations between Kyiv and Moscow, with Ukraine steadfast in rejecting any peace conditions involving territorial concessions. Zelenskyy insists on the necessity of continued international military aid.

