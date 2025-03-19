Left Menu

Zelenskyy Challenges Putin's Ceasefire Vow Amid Drone Assault

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized Putin's pledge to halt attacks on energy infrastructure after a surge of drone strikes. Despite US discussions with Russia for a ceasefire, tensions persist with mutual accusations and calls for increased international support. Ukraine rejects territorial concessions, emphasizing military aid's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:55 IST
Zelenskyy Challenges Putin's Ceasefire Vow Amid Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to cease attacks on energy infrastructure. His remarks followed a night marked by widespread drone attacks across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's statements came shortly before his anticipated discussion with US President Donald Trump, who earlier engaged with Putin on establishing a limited ceasefire. The Ukrainian leader conveyed disappointment as drone strikes, including on energy facilities, continued despite Putin's assurances.

The situation underscores ongoing tension and accusations between Kyiv and Moscow, with Ukraine steadfast in rejecting any peace conditions involving territorial concessions. Zelenskyy insists on the necessity of continued international military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025