Zelenskyy Challenges Putin's Ceasefire Vow Amid Drone Assault
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized Putin's pledge to halt attacks on energy infrastructure after a surge of drone strikes. Despite US discussions with Russia for a ceasefire, tensions persist with mutual accusations and calls for increased international support. Ukraine rejects territorial concessions, emphasizing military aid's importance.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to cease attacks on energy infrastructure. His remarks followed a night marked by widespread drone attacks across Ukraine.
Zelenskyy's statements came shortly before his anticipated discussion with US President Donald Trump, who earlier engaged with Putin on establishing a limited ceasefire. The Ukrainian leader conveyed disappointment as drone strikes, including on energy facilities, continued despite Putin's assurances.
The situation underscores ongoing tension and accusations between Kyiv and Moscow, with Ukraine steadfast in rejecting any peace conditions involving territorial concessions. Zelenskyy insists on the necessity of continued international military aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drone
- strikes
- ceasefire
- energy
- infrastructure
- territorial
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Attack Jars Odesa, Wounding Four and Damaging Energy Hubs
Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Imports
Canada Strikes Back: Tariffs Imposed on U.S. Goods
Russian Oil Pipeline Blaze: Aftermath of Ukrainian Drone Strike
Russia Foils Overnight Drone Attacks by Ukraine