Confidence Vote Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra Council

In a contentious session, the Maharashtra legislative council expressed confidence in Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, passing a resolution through a voice vote. This decision comes amid vocal protests from the opposition, who questioned the validity of such a move, arguing that council rules only allow for a no-confidence motion.

Opposition members, led by Ambadas Danve, declared their intention to boycott proceedings if Gorhe continues to preside. The controversy began after Gorhe's recent remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, which further fueled tensions within the council.

Council Chairperson Ram Shinde's prior rejection of a no-confidence motion on technical grounds has added to the discord, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of using its majority to forcibly pass the confidence resolution.

