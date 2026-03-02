Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes for Key Rajya Sabha Seat Amid MVA Discussions

Aaditya Thackeray denies any deadlock in MVA discussions over the Rajya Sabha polls, asserting Shiv Sena (UBT)'s claim to the winnable seat. MVA constituents discuss the lone seat amid numbers favoring the ruling Mahayuti, with veteran leader Sharad Pawar also interested in the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:54 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray dismissed rumors of discord in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as it debates candidate choices for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Thackeray reaffirmed his party's claim to the single winnable seat, citing numerical strength and rotation policy within the alliance as justification.

The Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 16 are critical for the MVA, which can secure only one out of seven seats due to the ruling Mahayuti's advantage. This has intensified discussions among alliance members Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), all of whom have declared interest in the seat.

Senior leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s role in the decision-making process as the largest party in the coalition. Talks continue uninterrupted as coalition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Jayant Patil deliberate over the consensus candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

