Podcast Politics: Modi's Narrative Amidst Criticism
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien critiques Prime Minister Modi's recent podcast with Lex Fridman, labeling it a narrative-setting 'masterclass'. O'Brien contrasts Modi's framing with statistics on social issues and points to Modi's lack of engagement with critics, such as hunger-striking farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent podcast interview with American computer scientist Lex Fridman, calling it a 'masterclass' in narrative control. During the interview, Modi shared personal anecdotes about his early life and ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
O'Brien criticized Modi's friendly discussion, highlighting the absence of critical follow-up questions and contrasting his stories with pressing social issues, such as farmer suicides and hunger strikes. The TMC leader pointedly mentioned the hunger strike of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, noting Modi's failure to engage with him.
The podcast also glossed over other contentious topics, including the 2002 Gujarat riots. O'Brien referenced the Supreme Court's past remarks about Modi's alleged inaction during the riots. Critics and activists continue to face legal challenges under laws like UAPA, despite Modi's praise for Gandhi and advocacy for dialogue.
