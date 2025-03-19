Trump's Proposal: U.S. Ownership of Ukrainian Power Plants
Former President Donald Trump suggested to Ukraine's President Zelenskyy that the U.S. could take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to enhance security. According to a White House statement, Trump believes American expertise in electricity could protect and efficiently manage these critical infrastructures.
In a significant proposal from former President Donald Trump, the idea was floated during a Wednesday call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States should consider taking ownership of Ukraine's power plants.
According to a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz, Trump suggested that the U.S. has the necessary expertise in electricity and utility sectors to efficiently manage these critical facilities and ensure their security.
Trump emphasized that American control over these plants might provide the optimal protection for Ukraine's vital infrastructure. This proposal aims at leveraging American know-how to enhance the security landscape of Ukrainian power systems.
