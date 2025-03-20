George Simion: Romania's Ultranationalist Contender in Presidential Re-Run

George Simion, the leader of Romania's Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) party, has stepped into the spotlight as the hard-right candidate in the upcoming presidential election re-run. His candidacy gains momentum after ally Anamaria Gavrila withdrew from the race, increasing his chances of advancing to the run-off vote.

The re-run, scheduled for May 4 and 18, follows a Constitutional Court decision to void the initial electoral results due to allegations of Russian interference favoring former frontrunner, Calin Georgescu. With Georgescu now barred from the race, Simion's success in capturing far-right votes could signal a significant shift in Romania's political alignment.

While distancing himself from pro-Russian sentiments, Simion has called for Romania to take a more assertive role in pursuing its national interests. His party, known for its ultranationalist stance, has evolved from a fringe group to a leading opposition force, drawing support from Romania's working class, diaspora, and disenchanted young voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)