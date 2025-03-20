Left Menu

George Simion: Romania's Ultranationalist Contender in Presidential Re-Run

George Simion becomes Romania's hard-right candidate in the presidential re-run, following an ally's withdrawal from the race. With accusations of Russian interference affecting previous elections and growing support among young voters, Simion's candidacy is significant. He supports Romania's EU status but advocates national interests strongly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:02 IST
George Simion: Romania's Ultranationalist Contender in Presidential Re-Run
  • Country:
  • Romania

George Simion, the leader of Romania's Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) party, has stepped into the spotlight as the hard-right candidate in the upcoming presidential election re-run. His candidacy gains momentum after ally Anamaria Gavrila withdrew from the race, increasing his chances of advancing to the run-off vote.

The re-run, scheduled for May 4 and 18, follows a Constitutional Court decision to void the initial electoral results due to allegations of Russian interference favoring former frontrunner, Calin Georgescu. With Georgescu now barred from the race, Simion's success in capturing far-right votes could signal a significant shift in Romania's political alignment.

While distancing himself from pro-Russian sentiments, Simion has called for Romania to take a more assertive role in pursuing its national interests. His party, known for its ultranationalist stance, has evolved from a fringe group to a leading opposition force, drawing support from Romania's working class, diaspora, and disenchanted young voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

