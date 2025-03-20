Nvidia CEO Denies Interest in Intel Stake Acquisition
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company has not been approached to purchase a stake in Intel. During Nvidia's developer conference, Huang denied any involvement in a consortium to buy Intel, remarking humorously about not being invited to any related discussions or dealings.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang clarified on Wednesday that the tech giant has not been contacted regarding the acquisition of a stake in Intel.
Speaking at Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang addressed rumors about Nvidia's involvement in a potential consortium looking to purchase Intel. He stated firmly, "Nobody's invited us to a consortium. Nobody invited me."
Huang even joked about any ongoing negotiations, insisting with humor that if there was a consortium or a party, he was not aware of it, nor included in any possible discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
