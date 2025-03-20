Nvidia CEO Denies Interest in Intel Stake Acquisition

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang clarified on Wednesday that the tech giant has not been contacted regarding the acquisition of a stake in Intel.

Speaking at Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang addressed rumors about Nvidia's involvement in a potential consortium looking to purchase Intel. He stated firmly, "Nobody's invited us to a consortium. Nobody invited me."

Huang even joked about any ongoing negotiations, insisting with humor that if there was a consortium or a party, he was not aware of it, nor included in any possible discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)