Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership Renewal on the Horizon

This week, discussions on enhancing the India-US military alliance were a focal point during Admiral Samuel J Paparo's visit to India. In meetings with India's leading civil and military officials, the prospects of renewing a pivotal 10-year defence agreement were thoroughly explored.

Part of a continued strategic partnership, Paparo met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, among others. His presence at the Raisina Dialogue also bolstered the COMPACT initiative, underscoring advancements in defence and technology cooperation.

The dialogue featured critical conversations among the Quad nations, emphasizing maritime security, global trade risks, and the integration of AI and unmanned systems. As a Major Defence Partner of the US since 2016, India is primed to further its strategic role, with significant defence agreements set for renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)