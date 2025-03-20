Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership Renewal on the Horizon

Admiral Samuel J Paparo's visit to India focuses on deepening military ties between India and the US, with talks on renewing a 10-year defense framework. The trip also enhanced the US-India COMPACT initiative and featured significant discussions at the Raisina Dialogue regarding global strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:29 IST
This week, discussions on enhancing the India-US military alliance were a focal point during Admiral Samuel J Paparo's visit to India. In meetings with India's leading civil and military officials, the prospects of renewing a pivotal 10-year defence agreement were thoroughly explored.

Part of a continued strategic partnership, Paparo met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, among others. His presence at the Raisina Dialogue also bolstered the COMPACT initiative, underscoring advancements in defence and technology cooperation.

The dialogue featured critical conversations among the Quad nations, emphasizing maritime security, global trade risks, and the integration of AI and unmanned systems. As a Major Defence Partner of the US since 2016, India is primed to further its strategic role, with significant defence agreements set for renewal.

