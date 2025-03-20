Left Menu

In a Historic Meeting, Shivraj Patil Connects with PM Modi on Key Issues

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil, accompanied by family, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The meeting, taking place at the PM's residence, covered significant topics like Lok Sabha delimitation, women's political participation, and solar energy. Patil's proposal for a new Parliament House was recalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:51 IST
In a Historic Meeting, Shivraj Patil Connects with PM Modi on Key Issues
Shivraj Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. During this meeting, Patil was accompanied by family members, including his daughter-in-law, Archana Patil. This meeting at the PM's official residence led to discussions on key national issues, several of which have been focal points in the Modi administration.

According to sources, the discussions spanned various topics such as the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, women's participation in politics, and the solar energy mission. Notably, a topic revisited by Modi was Patil's earlier proposal for the construction of a new Parliament House when he served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Archana Patil, expressing her thoughts on the meeting, shared that it was an 'unforgettable' interaction and emphasized the positive energy it brought. Additionally, she extended an invitation to Modi to visit Latur, while Modi shared insights about his visit to the Puttaparthi Ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. The meeting signifies a noteworthy interaction between current and past political leaders, highlighting avenues for mutual understanding and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025