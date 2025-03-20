In a Historic Meeting, Shivraj Patil Connects with PM Modi on Key Issues

In a significant political development, former Union Home Minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. During this meeting, Patil was accompanied by family members, including his daughter-in-law, Archana Patil. This meeting at the PM's official residence led to discussions on key national issues, several of which have been focal points in the Modi administration.

According to sources, the discussions spanned various topics such as the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, women's participation in politics, and the solar energy mission. Notably, a topic revisited by Modi was Patil's earlier proposal for the construction of a new Parliament House when he served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Archana Patil, expressing her thoughts on the meeting, shared that it was an 'unforgettable' interaction and emphasized the positive energy it brought. Additionally, she extended an invitation to Modi to visit Latur, while Modi shared insights about his visit to the Puttaparthi Ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. The meeting signifies a noteworthy interaction between current and past political leaders, highlighting avenues for mutual understanding and collaboration.

