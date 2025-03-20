Political Drama Unfolds: Allegations and Investigations Surrounding Disha Salian's Death
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the plea for investigation into Aaditya Thackeray's alleged involvement in Disha Salian's death as political manipulation. Disha, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, died in 2020. Her father's plea seeks a fresh probe by the CBI, intensifying political tensions.
In the latest twist to the ongoing saga surrounding Disha Salian's untimely death, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has vehemently criticized the plea filed by Salian's father in the Bombay High Court. This plea seeks an investigation into allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, claiming it as a diversionary tactic amidst Maharashtra's political landscape.
Satish Salian, father of the deceased Disha Salian who once managed the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, approached the court requesting recognition of an FIR against Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Disha's death, occurring in June 2020, days before Sushant's own controversial demise, was initially registered as an accidental death by Mumbai Police.
As political tensions simmer, Chaturvedi lambasted the procedural delays hindering legislative processes, attributing the lack of progress to the Home Minister's actions, which she claims are influenced by the political fallout from recent House speeches.
