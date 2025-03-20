Left Menu

International Coalition Gathers to Forge Ceasefire for Ukraine

International leaders convened to devise a peacekeeping force plan for Ukraine as partial ceasefire discussions continue. However, uncertainties about the troop contributions and effectiveness of the ceasefire persist. Despite negotiations, intense drone attacks have caused widespread damage, complicating efforts for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:30 IST
  • Ukraine

High-ranking officials from various nations are set to meet at a military headquarters near London to strategize a peacekeeping mission for Ukraine. The meeting, involving leaders from Britain and France, seeks to transition the 'coalition of the willing' plan into an operational phase.

Despite provisional agreements for a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, orchestrated through U.S. intervention, details remain uncertain. Continued drone assaults highlight the complexities involved in negotiating peace in a three-year conflict.

European and global leaders, including those from NATO and the EU, are seeking to support Ukraine in preserving its sovereignty. The discussions focus on enhancing defensive capabilities, reflecting the broader tensions between military expansion in Europe and attempts to secure a lasting peace agreement.

