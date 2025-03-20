Left Menu

Sweden Proposes AI Face Recognition to Tackle Gang Crime

The Swedish government proposes a law allowing police to use real-time AI face-recognition to combat serious crimes, like human trafficking and murder. This move, aimed at addressing Sweden's high rate of gang violence, is part of efforts to enhance security while complying with privacy laws.

  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Swedish government unveiled a proposal on Thursday to empower police with real-time, AI-driven facial recognition technology. This initiative aims to provide law enforcement with advanced tools to confront serious crimes, including human trafficking and murder, amid escalating violence in the Nordic nation.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer emphasized the urgent need for effective measures to counter the gang-related violence that has plagued Sweden for over a decade. The country has been grappling with the EU's highest rate of deadly gun violence per capita in 2023.

The proposed legislation, if passed in parliament, is set to come into force in 2026. It would ensure adherence to personal integrity laws, applying AI recognition exclusively to significant criminal situations. The government seeks to restore public security, a key issue that influenced the right-wing coalition's rise to power in 2022, ending years of Social Democrat governance.

