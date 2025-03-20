Karnataka Honey Trap Scandal: Minister Demands Investigation
Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna accused of a honey trap attempt and demands a thorough investigation from State Home Minister G Parameshwara. Allegations surfaced during a budget session, with claims of similar cases affecting 48 political figures nationwide, prompting calls for transparency and accountability.
Karnataka's Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has alleged an attempt to honey trap him, calling for an immediate investigation from State Home Minister G Parameshwara. The accusation arose during a heated budget session in the Legislative Assembly.
Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal highlighted the issue, prompting Rajanna's acknowledgment. The minister warned about an alleged culture of blackmail targeting representatives and mentioned Tumakuru as a hotspot, with two ministers implicated in the scandal.
Rajanna insists on filing a formal complaint and urged for an investigation into alleged honey-trapping incidents reportedly involving 48 individuals from across different political parties. In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the assembly of a high-level inquiry to uncover the truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
