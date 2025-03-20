Left Menu

Karnataka Honey Trap Scandal: Minister Demands Investigation

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna accused of a honey trap attempt and demands a thorough investigation from State Home Minister G Parameshwara. Allegations surfaced during a budget session, with claims of similar cases affecting 48 political figures nationwide, prompting calls for transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:38 IST
Karnataka Honey Trap Scandal: Minister Demands Investigation
Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has alleged an attempt to honey trap him, calling for an immediate investigation from State Home Minister G Parameshwara. The accusation arose during a heated budget session in the Legislative Assembly.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal highlighted the issue, prompting Rajanna's acknowledgment. The minister warned about an alleged culture of blackmail targeting representatives and mentioned Tumakuru as a hotspot, with two ministers implicated in the scandal.

Rajanna insists on filing a formal complaint and urged for an investigation into alleged honey-trapping incidents reportedly involving 48 individuals from across different political parties. In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the assembly of a high-level inquiry to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025