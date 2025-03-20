Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: The Debated Political Asset in Kerala

IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer has emphasized Shashi Tharoor's importance to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, dismissing rumors of Tharoor's potential dissidence. Basheer praised Tharoor's loyalty to the Congress and his role in state elections. Tharoor's comments on various political issues continue to stir debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, described as a 'very strong fighter' by IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer, holds a key position in Kerala's political landscape. Basheer, speaking to PTI, reaffirmed Tharoor's unwavering allegiance to the Congress, labeling stories of his dissidence as fabricated.

Basheer's interview follows Tharoor acknowledging misjudgments in the Russia-Ukraine policy debate but also highlighting India's advantaged position due to the government's strategy. Despite differing opinions within the Congress, Basheer remains confident in UDF's potential victory over the Left Democratic Front, citing public discontent.

As the UDF prepares for Kerala's assembly elections, the Congress pressures leaders to uphold party lines, following Tharoor's controversial remarks on Kerala's political progress. With Rahul Gandhi promoting strategic caution, Tharoor's role remains pivotal in shaping UDF's electoral future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

