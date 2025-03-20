Debate Erupts Over Approval of Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam

The Union Cabinet's decision to re-approve a brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, Assam, has sparked controversy following allegations from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Gogoi claims the approval replicates a 2015 decision and questions whether Assam's residents are being misled by the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Originally approved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the initiative saw a Rs 7,200 crore investment announcement in 2017 for the Namrup Unit IV. In a recent 2025 proposal, the project's budget increased to Rs 10,601 crore, aiming to bolster urea production within Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation premises.

With a projected annual production of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, finance allocations, and investments are set under the New Investment Policy, 2012. The project will enhance domestic capacity, particularly benefiting northeastern states and creating job opportunities, in line with the vision for urea self-reliance.

