Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Approval of Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam

The Union Cabinet has re-approved the establishment of a brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, Assam, leading to allegations from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of misleading actions by the BJP. The project, initiated in 2015, aims to boost domestic urea production and fulfill growing regional demands by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:47 IST
Debate Erupts Over Approval of Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet's decision to re-approve a brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, Assam, has sparked controversy following allegations from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Gogoi claims the approval replicates a 2015 decision and questions whether Assam's residents are being misled by the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Originally approved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the initiative saw a Rs 7,200 crore investment announcement in 2017 for the Namrup Unit IV. In a recent 2025 proposal, the project's budget increased to Rs 10,601 crore, aiming to bolster urea production within Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation premises.

With a projected annual production of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, finance allocations, and investments are set under the New Investment Policy, 2012. The project will enhance domestic capacity, particularly benefiting northeastern states and creating job opportunities, in line with the vision for urea self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025