Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Critiques Development Claims

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development claims on Thursday, raising issues of unemployment in northern states like Uttar Pradesh. He questioned why many are compelled to migrate southwards for job opportunities.

At a recent event, Reddy celebrated the infrastructure growth in southern states which attracts substantial investments. He contrasted this with the lack of similar opportunities in states represented by Modi.

Reddy also discussed financial strains due to debts from previous administrations and ongoing investigations into misuse of government funds, while critiquing the state's high-interest loan practices.

