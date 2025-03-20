Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Missile Launch Sparks Alarm in Israel

Air raid sirens sounded in central Jerusalem as the Israeli army announced a missile launch from Yemen. This event followed an earlier interception of a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who resumed attacks on Israel after the ceasefire with Hamas collapsed.

Updated: 20-03-2025 23:17 IST
Air raid sirens blared across central Jerusalem and other regions in Israel following a missile launch from Yemen, the Israeli army confirmed.

This missile strike occurred just hours after Israel intercepted another missile fired by the Houthi rebel group from Yemen.

The Iran-supported Houthis have renewed their assaults on Israel, escalating tensions after the fragile ceasefire with Hamas broke down earlier this week.

