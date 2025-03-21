Turkish Protests Ignite Over Mayor's Arrest Amid Political Tensions

Protests erupted across Turkey on Thursday as thousands rallied against the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who is detained on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group. Demonstrators gathered at municipal headquarters, police stations, and universities, facing police barricades and an official ban on street gatherings.

Imamoglu, a prominent opponent of President Erdogan and a potential presidential candidate, was detained amid accusations of a politicized crackdown to weaken the opposition. Erdogan dismissed criticism of the detention as mere "theatrics," while opposition leaders argued that this move would only strengthen their electoral support.

Markets reacted sharply to Imamoglu's arrest, with the Turkish lira experiencing a crash and partial recovery. The political turmoil and concerns over the rule of law have fueled tensions, while authorities have tightened restrictions on gatherings and social media to prevent further unrest.

