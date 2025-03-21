Trump Withdraws Executive Order Targeting Paul Weiss Firm

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is retracting an executive order that targeted the New York-based law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. This reversal occurs shortly after Trump initially suspended security clearances for the firm's employees following a meeting with its chairman, Brad Karp.

According to the White House, during their meeting, Brad Karp recognized the misconduct by a former partner, Mark Pomerantz, who was part of the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments. Trump emphasized the importance of impartial justice, stating that he has come to an agreement with the firm.

Furthermore, Trump stated that the law firm pledged to offer $40 million in pro bono legal services to support various Trump administration initiatives. Paul, Weiss has connections to prominent Democrats, a fact that Trump has previously highlighted given ongoing investigations into his actions. The firm has yet to comment following the president's announcement.

