Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Executive Order Targeting Paul Weiss Firm

President Donald Trump has retracted an executive order targeting the law firm Paul, Weiss after meeting with its chairman. The decision comes as Trump addresses issues related to the firm's involvement in investigations into him, reinforcing the importance of nonpartisan justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:36 IST
Trump Withdraws Executive Order Targeting Paul Weiss Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is retracting an executive order that targeted the New York-based law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. This reversal occurs shortly after Trump initially suspended security clearances for the firm's employees following a meeting with its chairman, Brad Karp.

According to the White House, during their meeting, Brad Karp recognized the misconduct by a former partner, Mark Pomerantz, who was part of the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments. Trump emphasized the importance of impartial justice, stating that he has come to an agreement with the firm.

Furthermore, Trump stated that the law firm pledged to offer $40 million in pro bono legal services to support various Trump administration initiatives. Paul, Weiss has connections to prominent Democrats, a fact that Trump has previously highlighted given ongoing investigations into his actions. The firm has yet to comment following the president's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025