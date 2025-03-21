Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar CM's Behavior During National Anthem

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces criticism after allegedly talking during the national anthem at an event in Patna. RJD leaders question his mental stability, demanding an apology and his resignation. The incident has sparked a political furor ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

RJD MP Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brewed in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen allegedly talking during the national anthem at a recent function in Patna. This incident prompted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti to raise concerns about Kumar's mental and physical health, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the leadership in Bihar.

RJD leader Mukesh Raushan took a strong stance, calling for Kumar to apologize and demanding his resignation. Raushan argued for the imposition of President's Rule, suggesting a case of treason be filed against the beleaguered Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of the incident, accusing Kumar of consistently disrespecting the national anthem and citizens.

The video, purportedly shared by RJD leaders, shows Kumar tapping an official on the shoulder and gesturing during the anthem, which was met with strong disapproval from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He emphasized that such disrespect would not be tolerated by the people of Bihar. The controversy unfolds as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, with dates yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

