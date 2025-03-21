Stalin's Call: Ensuring Fair Representation in Parliament

Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has raised alarm over the proposed delimitation's potential impact on states like Tamil Nadu, cautioning it could damage the essence of federalism and democracy in India. Speaking in a video message, Stalin emphasized that the redistribution of parliamentary seats, expected by 2026 based on population, threatens to reduce certain states' representation.

The DMK, spearheading this opposition, convened an all-party meeting, excluding only the BJP. A resolution was passed advocating for a fair delimitation process. Stalin reached out to chief ministers of states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, seeking a united stance. Personal meetings by DMK representatives have reinforced support from other political leaders.

A pivotal meeting is scheduled for March 22 in Chennai, aiming to strengthen collaboration among affected states. Stalin warned that undermining states with efficient governance and stable population growth would challenge their democratic rights and contributions to national progress. He asserted that their collective initiative is crucial to safeguard India's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)