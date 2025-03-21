Stalin's Call: Ensuring Fair Representation in Parliament
Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlighting concerns over the proposed delimitation's impact on Tamil Nadu and other states in India, underscores the potential threat to federalism and democracy. He calls for a united approach to demand a fair process ensuring rights and representation aren't compromised.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has raised alarm over the proposed delimitation's potential impact on states like Tamil Nadu, cautioning it could damage the essence of federalism and democracy in India. Speaking in a video message, Stalin emphasized that the redistribution of parliamentary seats, expected by 2026 based on population, threatens to reduce certain states' representation.
The DMK, spearheading this opposition, convened an all-party meeting, excluding only the BJP. A resolution was passed advocating for a fair delimitation process. Stalin reached out to chief ministers of states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, seeking a united stance. Personal meetings by DMK representatives have reinforced support from other political leaders.
A pivotal meeting is scheduled for March 22 in Chennai, aiming to strengthen collaboration among affected states. Stalin warned that undermining states with efficient governance and stable population growth would challenge their democratic rights and contributions to national progress. He asserted that their collective initiative is crucial to safeguard India's democratic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- delimitation
- Parliament
- federalism
- democracy
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- representation
- India
- DMK
- elections
ALSO READ
ED searches in Tamil Nadu in fresh money laundering case against minister Senthil Balaji, others: Officials.
Tamil Nadu: ED raids in fresh case against Senthil Balaji, others linked to TASMAC
Tamil Nadu: ED raids in case against TASMAC, entities linked to Senthil Balaji
Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism, says TN CM Stalin
Significant reduction in grave crimes in Tamil Nadu: Police