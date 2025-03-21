Left Menu

Stalin's Call: Ensuring Fair Representation in Parliament

Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlighting concerns over the proposed delimitation's impact on Tamil Nadu and other states in India, underscores the potential threat to federalism and democracy. He calls for a united approach to demand a fair process ensuring rights and representation aren't compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:37 IST
Stalin's Call: Ensuring Fair Representation in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has raised alarm over the proposed delimitation's potential impact on states like Tamil Nadu, cautioning it could damage the essence of federalism and democracy in India. Speaking in a video message, Stalin emphasized that the redistribution of parliamentary seats, expected by 2026 based on population, threatens to reduce certain states' representation.

The DMK, spearheading this opposition, convened an all-party meeting, excluding only the BJP. A resolution was passed advocating for a fair delimitation process. Stalin reached out to chief ministers of states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, seeking a united stance. Personal meetings by DMK representatives have reinforced support from other political leaders.

A pivotal meeting is scheduled for March 22 in Chennai, aiming to strengthen collaboration among affected states. Stalin warned that undermining states with efficient governance and stable population growth would challenge their democratic rights and contributions to national progress. He asserted that their collective initiative is crucial to safeguard India's democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025