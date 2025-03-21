Germany Approves Historic Fiscal Shift for Economic Revival

Germany's Bundesrat, the upper house of parliament, has given the green light to an ambitious spending package aimed at boosting Europe's largest economy and enhancing military capabilities. This decision marks a historic fiscal policy shift away from decades-long conservatism.

The newly approved legislation sets up a €500 billion fund dedicated to infrastructure and defense spending, while relaxing stringent borrowing regulations. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has justified the expedited timeline by citing evolving geopolitical challenges, although it has sparked opposition from fringe parties.

Concerns over potential geopolitical instability, especially from Russia and China, have motivated the shift. Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder highlighted a waning confidence in the United States under President Trump, emphasizing the necessity of the policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)