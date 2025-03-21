Amit Shah Vows End to Naxalism by 2026, Outlines Security Achievements
Home Minister Amit Shah asserts that Naxalism will be eradicated in India by March 31, 2026. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah detailed the BJP government's efforts against insurgency, terrorism, and crime, while highlighting significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.
Home Minister Amit Shah made a bold declaration on Friday, asserting that the BJP-led government would eliminate Naxalism from India by the end of March 2026. During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Shah outlined the strategic measures being implemented to strengthen internal security.
Shah discussed the government's approach to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, address the Naxalite challenge, tackle drug abuse, and resolve issues in the Northeast. He emphasized that the resolution of these challenges is a priority for the administration, noting that prior to 2014, such efforts were not effectively coordinated.
Significant steps have been taken, according to Shah, to provide accurate intelligence to security forces targeted towards Naxalite operations. Looking back, he lamented how these challenges had compromised national security and development, affecting the country for decades. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with initiating significant reforms since taking office, which includes the removal of Article 370, leading to reduced terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
