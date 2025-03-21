Left Menu

Controversy over Formation of New Boards in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot accused the former Congress government of forming 36 boards and commissions for political gain in 2022-2023. Gehlot highlighted that 26 were established just before the state assembly elections in November 2023, with many appointments still pending.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:08 IST
Accusations fly in Rajasthan as Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot claims the previous Congress government strategically established 36 boards and commissions to gain political leverage during 2022-2023.

Gehlot highlighted that 26 of these were created merely six months before the impending state assembly elections in November 2023, sparking allegations of political maneuvering.

While only 17 have officers appointed, the remaining boards await decisions based on government protocol. Meanwhile, budget allocations have been made for the Rajasthan State Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Commission and the Devnarayan Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

