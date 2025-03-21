Amit Shah's Fiery Rebuttal: Language Row and Political Agendas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, accusing them of igniting the language row to divert attention from their corruption.

Speaking during a debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs' operations, Shah urged unity, stating that Hindi is a collaborative language, not a rival, among India's linguistic diversity.

He announced the creation of a department to spread Indian languages, refuting claims of Hindi imposition, while pledging to conduct all official correspondence in regional languages after December.

