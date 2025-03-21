BJD Joins Tamil Nadu's Call: Uniting for Delimitation Debate

In a significant political move, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Odisha announced on Friday that it will send two senior leaders to participate in a joint action committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation in Chennai. The meeting, slated for Saturday, has been convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The BJD revealed that former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former MP Amar Patnaik will represent the party. "Odisha is among the states that have controlled their population and contributed to the country's economic growth. Delimitation based solely on population could negatively impact Odisha," Das Burma stated. The BJP countered, dismissing the need for BJD's participation, predicting the party's political decline.

Tamil Nadu's DMK has been rallying regional and national parties against the central government's delimitation plans. BJD's participation, however, sparked criticism from BJP, alleging a burgeoning alliance with DMK. In defense, BJD emphasized the importance of dialogue on delimitation, while DMK seeks broader support against what it considers an "unfair exercise."

