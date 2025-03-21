Erdogan's Stance Against Public Disorder: A Message of Resolve

In response to escalating protests triggered by Istanbul's mayor's detention, President Tayyip Erdogan issued a stark warning on Friday. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards threats to public order, Erdogan vowed to confront vandalism and street violence head-on.

"We will not allow public order to be damaged. We will not give in to vandalism or street terrorism," Erdogan stated in a determined tone during his speech. This declaration underscores his administration's commitment to ensuring peace and stability throughout Turkey.

The tension rises as the public reacts to the mayor's detention, reflecting broader concerns about governance and civil liberties in the country. Erdogan's firm stance is aimed at deterring any actions that may disrupt national harmony and safety.

