Political Tussle Erupts Over Chandrapur Mayoral Seat

Following a fractured verdict in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation polls, Congress, and rivals BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) vie for the mayoral position. Each claims support from various factions, aiming to secure the role amid a landscape marked by strategic alliances and shifting party dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:22 IST
A political tug-of-war has ensued in Chandrapur following the municipal corporation polls, which delivered a divided verdict. With Congress emerging as the largest party but without a clear majority, both the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have laid claim to the mayoral seat, intensifying the political landscape.

The poll results declared Congress the winner of 27 seats out of the 66-member body, leaving them short of a majority. The BJP, securing 23 seats, and Shiv Sena (UBT) with six, are hoping to form strategic alliances to gain control. Former State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP expressed optimism about forging alliances with independents and other corporators.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar confidently stated that their party would seize control with the backing of over 40 corporators, including support from independents and smaller parties. The atmosphere is charged as each party maneuvers for position, aiming to assert dominance in the civic administration.

