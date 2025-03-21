Left Menu

Building Bridges: China and Japan's Diplomatic Dialogue

China's Foreign Minister urged Japan to enhance mutual trust and cooperation during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo. The talks emphasized maintaining the political and legal foundations of their relationship and delivering on commitments related to historical and Taiwan issues.

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, China's Foreign Minister called on Japan to enhance mutual trust and cooperation during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo. China's state broadcaster CCTV covered the encounter on Friday.

The discussion highlighted the importance of maintaining the political and legal basis of bilateral relations between the two countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed this point during his dialogue with Japan's leadership.

The talks further underscored the need for Japan to uphold its political commitments on historical issues and Taiwan, as emphasized by the Chinese minister, according to the state-run media outlet CCTV.

