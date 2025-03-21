Karnataka Approves Legislative Salary Hike Amidst Political Turmoil

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has approved a significant salary increase for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and legislators, with the move expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 62 crore per year.

The decision was made through the passage of two bills—the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowance (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025—despite strong protests from the opposition BJP. The opposition's uproar centered around issues such as the 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and an alleged 'honey-trap' incident involving a minister, leading to calls for a judicial probe.

The new legislation will double the Chief Minister's monthly salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, while notable increases have been instituted for other governmental and legislative roles. The justification given for this financial adjustment was the rising cost of living, yet the decision was made without formal discussion within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)