Karnataka Approves Legislative Salary Hike Amidst Political Turmoil
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed bills raising the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and legislators, incurring a cost of Rs 62 crore annually. The decision, made amid opposition protests, cited the increased cost of living as justification without any debate in the Assembly.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has approved a significant salary increase for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and legislators, with the move expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 62 crore per year.
The decision was made through the passage of two bills—the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowance (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025—despite strong protests from the opposition BJP. The opposition's uproar centered around issues such as the 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and an alleged 'honey-trap' incident involving a minister, leading to calls for a judicial probe.
The new legislation will double the Chief Minister's monthly salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, while notable increases have been instituted for other governmental and legislative roles. The justification given for this financial adjustment was the rising cost of living, yet the decision was made without formal discussion within the Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Legislative
- Assembly
- Salary
- Hike
- Chief Minister
- Ministers
- Opposition
- Protest
- Bill
ALSO READ
China targets 7.2 percent defence budget hike, 5 percent growth despite trade war with US
Jay Bharat Maruti hikes stake in JV, buys OGIHARA Thailand's 10 pc stake
UPDATE 1-Japan's largest union group demands biggest wage hike in over 30 years
UPDATE 3-Norway faces 'serious security situation', must hike Ukraine aid, PM says
UPDATE 2-Japan's largest union group sees biggest wage hike demand in over 30 years