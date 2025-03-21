Left Menu

Karnataka Approves Legislative Salary Hike Amidst Political Turmoil

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed bills raising the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and legislators, incurring a cost of Rs 62 crore annually. The decision, made amid opposition protests, cited the increased cost of living as justification without any debate in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:01 IST
Karnataka Approves Legislative Salary Hike Amidst Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has approved a significant salary increase for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and legislators, with the move expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 62 crore per year.

The decision was made through the passage of two bills—the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowance (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025—despite strong protests from the opposition BJP. The opposition's uproar centered around issues such as the 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and an alleged 'honey-trap' incident involving a minister, leading to calls for a judicial probe.

The new legislation will double the Chief Minister's monthly salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, while notable increases have been instituted for other governmental and legislative roles. The justification given for this financial adjustment was the rising cost of living, yet the decision was made without formal discussion within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025