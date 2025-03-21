Finding Common Ground: A New Chapter for Japan, China, and South Korea

Japan's Prime Minister on Friday urged the foreign ministers of China and South Korea to prioritize a mutual understanding before a pivotal meeting involving the three Asian nations, scheduled for Saturday.

The gathering will feature Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, China's Wang Yi, and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul as they strategize for their upcoming trilateral summit in Japan. These discussions will encompass matters like North Korea's missile and nuclear activities, Russia's conflict with Ukraine, and additional regional and international challenges. On Friday, the three ministers held a preliminary meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Despite past historical and territorial conflicts, these trilateral talks represent progress, with the last such meeting occurring in South Korea the previous year. Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized the significance of cooperation among the three nations, for their own interests and the promotion of peace both regionally and globally. In the face of increasing economic and political instability and challenges from the United States under President Donald Trump, the talks hold notable importance.

