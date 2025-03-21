Farmers' Debate: Clash Over Policies and Promises

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded defiantly to opposition accusations in the Lok Sabha, asserting that the BJP remains committed to farmers' interests. Addressing debates surrounding the Agriculture Ministry's Demands for Grants, he highlighted central government initiatives, including credit access and crop insurance, aimed at strengthening the farm sector.

Chouhan took a firm stance against the AAP government in Punjab, criticizing its eviction of protesting farmers. He argued that opposition efforts to portray the BJP as anti-farmer have failed, pointing to escalating food production figures and increased budget allocations for agriculture as evidence of the government's dedication.

Leading opposition voices like Charanjit Singh Channi and Dharmendra Yadav have charged the BJP with failing to fulfill promises on minimum support prices and stifling the farmers' agitation. Chouhan countered these claims by highlighting the Modi administration's strategic advancements, labeling them "Modi Sutra," and underscoring the importance of policies designed to boost national agricultural output.

(With inputs from agencies.)