Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit Sparks Controversy
Elon Musk met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss government spending and innovation. Amid rumors of briefing on China war plans, Musk denied such reports, labeling them as propaganda. Questions about conflicts of interest due to Musk's business ties arose.
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, entered uncharted territories with a controversial meeting at the Pentagon. The gathering, which included U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aimed to address government spending and innovation. However, it quickly captivated public attention due to speculative reports about sensitive military briefings.
The New York Times suggested Musk could be briefed on secret war plans for China, a claim that he vehemently denied, labeling the news as 'pure propaganda.' Musk demanded legal action against those leaking false information, while former President Donald Trump also dismissed the rumors, stating that China was not a topic at the meeting. The focus, instead, was on financial efficiencies under the Department of Government Efficiency Access (DOGE) program.
As Musk's companies, including Starlink and SpaceX, have significant contracts with the Pentagon, concerns about potential conflicts of interest have surfaced. Meanwhile, the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has initiated investigations into internal leaks, continuing efforts from Trump's administration to tighten control over information dissemination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
