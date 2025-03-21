Anna Bansode Tapped for Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Role
Anna Bansode, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party's choice for the deputy speaker position in the Maharashtra assembly. This decision was finalized in a meeting that included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bansode is a seasoned legislator, representing Pimpri and part of the Scheduled Castes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Anna Bansode, a close ally of Ajit Pawar, is slated to become the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. This move was confirmed by party sources on Friday.
Bansode, a seasoned three-time legislator from Pimpri and a member of the Scheduled Castes, was chosen following a crucial meeting that included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.
Previously, the NCP had selected Narhari Zirwal as deputy speaker in 2019. Zirwal now serves as a minister in the current coalition government led by Fadnavis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Marathi is our first language": Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde amid row over RSS leader's remark
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray, Welcomes Dhangekar to Shiv Sena
Vadhvan port in Maharashtra's Palghar district to be operational by 2030: Ajit Pawar in state assembly.
Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month; 85 pc work done, trials successfully conducted: Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra to have a new health and senior citizens policy: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during budget speech in state assembly.