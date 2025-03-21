Left Menu

Anna Bansode Tapped for Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Role

Anna Bansode, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party's choice for the deputy speaker position in the Maharashtra assembly. This decision was finalized in a meeting that included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bansode is a seasoned legislator, representing Pimpri and part of the Scheduled Castes.

  • India

Anna Bansode, a close ally of Ajit Pawar, is slated to become the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. This move was confirmed by party sources on Friday.

Bansode, a seasoned three-time legislator from Pimpri and a member of the Scheduled Castes, was chosen following a crucial meeting that included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Previously, the NCP had selected Narhari Zirwal as deputy speaker in 2019. Zirwal now serves as a minister in the current coalition government led by Fadnavis.

