Diplomatic Clash Over Deportees: Venezuela and U.S. in Standoff

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello denied on Friday that deportees accused by the U.S. of being linked to Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang are actually members of the organization. Cabello, speaking on his Telegram podcast, insisted on the accuracy of sources contradicting U.S. allegations.

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, deported 137 Venezuelans, accusing them of ties with the gang, labeled as a terrorist group. Despite a judge's intervention, they were detained in El Salvador. Families seek clarity on the abrupt deportations.

Cabello emphasized that none of the deportees appear in the defunct gang's records. Caracas claims the gang was dismantled after 2023 raids. With March 25 looming, the U.S. must address judicial queries about the situation, amidst diplomatic tensions over stalled deportation flights.

