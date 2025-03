Trump Sets Boundaries for Musk's Role in Defense Matters

President Donald Trump has drawn a line, suggesting that Elon Musk's business interests may preclude him from participating in certain national defense discussions. This comes despite Musk's growing influence in the administration's efforts to streamline government operations.

During a discussion about developing a new fighter jet, Trump dismissed reports that the billionaire would be briefed on potential military strategies against China, due to Musk's commercial ties there. While Trump lauded Musk's patriotism, he highlighted the electric car manufacturer's interests in China as a point of concern.

Musk's visit to the Pentagon focused on cost-cutting measures and innovations to enhance efficiency, but did not include sensitive briefings, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The visit reflects Musk's active participation in reshaping governmental structures, albeit with growing criticism from lawmakers over his aggressive approach to reducing government size.

(With inputs from agencies.)